Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Trading Down 1.9%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF)’s share price traded down 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.04. 198,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 367,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $3.80 to $3.45 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Charlotte’s Web from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional and over-the-counter wellness.

