Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CIAFF. TD Securities upped their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Champion Iron from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. upgraded Champion Iron from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Champion Iron stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

