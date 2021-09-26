Chain Guardians Price Reaches $1.05 on Exchanges (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00002416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $30.88 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chain Guardians has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chain Guardians alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00056785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00130492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011921 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00043827 BTC.

About Chain Guardians

CGG is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,277,799 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.