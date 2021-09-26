Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on CERE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

CERE stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 44,437 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,145,585.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 305,824 shares of company stock valued at $7,899,412 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

