CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 92.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60,830 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1,539.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 739,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after buying an additional 694,600 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 123,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 23,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

