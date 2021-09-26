CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.45

CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and traded as high as $1.61. CCOM Group shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 1,789 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $14.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44.

CCOM Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCOM)

CCOM Group, Inc engages in the distribution of heating, ventilating & air conditioning, climate control systems, plumbing, and electrical supplies. It serves the contractors, consumers, builders, and the commercial and industrial sectors. The company was founded on October 28, 1964 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, NJ.

