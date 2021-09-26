Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Carriage Services posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.29 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of Carriage Services stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $44.20. 144,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,897. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $48.61. The company has a market cap of $787.91 million, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

In other news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $189,658.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $36,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the first quarter worth $280,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the first quarter worth $402,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Carriage Services by 95.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Carriage Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,355,000 after acquiring an additional 41,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

