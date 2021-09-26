CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Down 4.7%

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)’s stock price traded down 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.74 and last traded at $15.74. 517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,673,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.19 million, a PE ratio of -264.62 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $157.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.33 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. Equities analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jim Barnes sold 2,400 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $39,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjiv Gomes sold 4,044 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $71,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,982 shares of company stock worth $5,075,918. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth $28,306,000. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth $15,092,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,214 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 1,191.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth $17,021,000. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

