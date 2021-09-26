CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stake Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795,132 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CarMax were worth $436,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CarMax by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 15,467 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in CarMax by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $1,563,308.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.42. The stock had a trading volume of 846,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,912. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.44. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $144.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

