CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Down to $9.11

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.11, but opened at $8.81. CareMax shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 252 shares traded.

CMAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen started coverage on CareMax in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.15.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Analysts expect that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMAX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,241,000. Athyrium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,008,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,828,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,114,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,973,000.

CareMax Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

