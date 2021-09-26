Cardano Market Capitalization Achieves $72.34 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $72.34 billion and approximately $4.08 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.26 or 0.00005164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00156354 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00055999 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.14 or 0.00519473 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000785 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00017113 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00041988 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,117,618,880 coins and its circulating supply is 32,038,100,544 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

