Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 19,400 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. RH accounts for approximately 0.2% of Capital Fund Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in RH were worth $26,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 220.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 58.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 1.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in RH by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RH traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $686.68. 273,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40. RH has a twelve month low of $330.64 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $687.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $650.60.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RH. Citigroup raised their price objective on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.33.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

