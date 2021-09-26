Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 13,390 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,390 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $352.96. 18,784,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,426,416. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.99. The company has a market capitalization of $995.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total value of $26,965,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,506,840 shares of company stock worth $905,549,833 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.35.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

