Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target to $81.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $50.50 to $81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Trulieve Cannabis to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $62.25 to $68.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.92.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $53.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.