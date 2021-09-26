Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight Capital raised shares of Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$34.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$31.60.

Shares of TSE WEED opened at C$17.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a current ratio of 10.45 and a quick ratio of 8.51. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$17.14 and a 1 year high of C$71.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

