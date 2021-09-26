Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 113,180 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up approximately 1.8% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $62,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6,770.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 109,614 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $14,977,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,396,000 after purchasing an additional 75,492 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CM has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,766. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $72.07 and a twelve month high of $121.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.66 and a 200-day moving average of $110.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.1561 dividend. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

