Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.46 (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 1.46 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th.

CM opened at C$145.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$145.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$138.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$96.42 and a one year high of C$152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.16.

CM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$148.51 target price (up previously from C$142.64) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$160.65.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.20, for a total value of C$368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$342,976. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,939,275 in the last ninety days.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

