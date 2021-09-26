Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Stock Position Boosted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,524 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $10,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Canada Goose by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 138,909 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOOS opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $45.83 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.52.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

