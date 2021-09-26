Canaccord Genuity Raises Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Price Target to C$3.00

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DNN. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denison Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.26.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Shares of DNN opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.18. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.