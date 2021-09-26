Canaccord Genuity Raises Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Price Target to C$3.00

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on DNN. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denison Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.26.
Shares of DNN opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.18. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.81.
Denison Mines Company Profile
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.