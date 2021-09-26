Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $7.75

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.75, but opened at $7.07. Canaan shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 48,238 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $966.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.29 and a beta of 4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Canaan in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Canaan during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Canaan by 124.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

