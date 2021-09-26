Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.7% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.4% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 146,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.71. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89.

GMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

