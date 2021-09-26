Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,256.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $655.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.87.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

