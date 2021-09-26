Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AAR by 13,915.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AAR by 122.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 42.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AAR by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AAR by 106.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 29,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIR opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.75.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Ross Boyce purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $361,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $156,992.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,218 shares in the company, valued at $899,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

