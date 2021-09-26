Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $260,000 in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 584.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 39.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

TRUE stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.10. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

In other news, Director Robert Buce sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $101,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Darrow purchased 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $251,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,104.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

