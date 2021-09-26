Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 2,200 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at $1,211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $39.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.94. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

