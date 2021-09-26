Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 9,650 Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,569,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 19,844 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 31.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 593,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.92.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

