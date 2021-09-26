Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 12,400 Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 4,903.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 661,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after acquiring an additional 648,239 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 108.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after acquiring an additional 601,762 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth $10,672,000. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 66.6% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,123,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,182,000 after acquiring an additional 449,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth $7,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

NYSE HESM opened at $27.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.28. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $693.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 2.25.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HESM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.