Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $172.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.88.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

NYSE CPT opened at $149.75 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $86.78 and a 52-week high of $154.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.80, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.95.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,468,000 after buying an additional 183,342 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.