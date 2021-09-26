Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at $239,000.

Shares of EWY stock opened at $82.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $96.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.61.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

