Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,976 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DRI opened at $158.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.42. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.34 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

