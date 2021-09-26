Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.39.

DPZ opened at $489.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $514.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.37. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

