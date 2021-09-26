Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 58.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LYB opened at $93.10 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $66.72 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.65 and a 200 day moving average of $103.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.69.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

