Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $28,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $216.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.79. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $115.77 and a 52-week high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AVY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

