Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 23,846 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Vistra by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,085,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vistra by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,498 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in Vistra by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 6,889,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,806,000 after purchasing an additional 392,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vistra by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,385,000 after purchasing an additional 483,993 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Vistra by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,539,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,369 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VST opened at $17.56 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

