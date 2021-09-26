Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 86.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,850 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skillz were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 309.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,396,000 after buying an additional 18,591,626 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the second quarter valued at $133,547,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the second quarter valued at $133,800,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at $82,219,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at $64,454,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Skillz alerts:

In other news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $859,221.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 700,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,065,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 792,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,579,578. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKLZ opened at $11.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.08. Skillz Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.