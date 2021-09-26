Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,535 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,742,000 after acquiring an additional 13,345,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,704,000 after acquiring an additional 104,241 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,839,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,814,000 after acquiring an additional 26,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,582,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,137,000 after acquiring an additional 400,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,966,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,650,000 after acquiring an additional 966,711 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.18. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

