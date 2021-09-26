Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives $36.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of ELY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,030. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.10. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

