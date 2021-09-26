Cadence Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,462,000 after buying an additional 239,662 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 22,578 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 15,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Macerich alerts:

In other The Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Macerich stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.05. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

The Macerich Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.