Cadence Wealth Management LLC Invests $14.68 Million in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 432,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,684,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 12.4% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5,622.9% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

GDX stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $29.54 and a 1 year high of $41.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average of $34.53.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

