Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $109.59

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $109.59 and last traded at $109.45, with a volume of 5384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.16.

BRKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.76.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,282 shares of company stock worth $2,135,840 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 147.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 50,364 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 13.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at $1,791,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the second quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.