Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stake Lessened by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 24.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 774,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252,145 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 1.4% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $48,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,455,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,559,000 after purchasing an additional 910,856 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,544 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,902,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,833,000 after acquiring an additional 653,222 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $336,474,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,484,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,768,000 after acquiring an additional 240,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.