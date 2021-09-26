Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Trading Down 5.9%

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)’s share price dropped 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.86. Approximately 8,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,676,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.80.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. The company had revenue of $723.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,731,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,575,000 after buying an additional 113,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,142,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,426,000 after buying an additional 877,838 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.5% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,625,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,748,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,817,000 after acquiring an additional 276,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

