Brokers Issue Forecasts for Biogen Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $18.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $18.68. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 price target (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.26.

BIIB opened at $291.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $326.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.82. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $4,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

