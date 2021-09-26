Brokerages Set Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Target Price at $31.23

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Teck Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $146,029,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $106,814,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 788.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,688 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 129.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,740,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth $50,021,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TECK opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 99.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $27.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

