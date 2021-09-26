Brokerages Set Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) PT at $7.75

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.65.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DALXF. TD Securities boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Shares of Spartan Delta stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 37,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,784. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.93.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.