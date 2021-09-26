Brokerages Set Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target at $10.79

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROOT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Root from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Root from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Root alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Root by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROOT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,895,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,820. Root has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $89.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Root will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.