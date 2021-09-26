Brokerages Set Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target at $152.75

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.75.
LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 27.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.90%.
About Landstar System
Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.
