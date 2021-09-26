Brokerages Set First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Target Price at $17.42

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.42.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE:FHN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.08. 3,382,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,604,812. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 87.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 51.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

