Brokerages Set Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target at $106.50

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Cree alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CREE. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cree during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cree during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Cree during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cree by 16.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,025 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cree by 113.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,204 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $84.76 on Thursday. Cree has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.65.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 83.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.