Brokerages Set Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) Price Target at €18.33

Shares of Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €18.33 ($21.56).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €14.90 ($17.53) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of CA stock traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €15.54 ($18.28). 5,170,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,000. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a fifty-two week high of €23.68 ($27.86). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €16.09 and its 200-day moving average is €16.14.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

